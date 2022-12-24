INDIA

Severe cold wave sweeps Ladakh, J&K

Severe cold wave continued to grip Ladakh and Jammu & Kashmir during the last 24 hours, the MeT office said on Saturday.

Forecasting a dry, cold weather with clear sky, an official of the MeT department said,

“Cold, dry weather with clear sky is expected during the next 24 hours in J&K and Ladakh”.

Meanwhile, Srinagar registered minus 5.4 degree Celsius, while Pahalgam and Gulmarg clocked minus 6.4 degree as the minimum temperature.

In Ladakh region, Kargil recorded a low of minus 12.5 and Leh minus 13.

Jammu’s minimum temperature was recorded 4.2 degree Celcius, Katra 4.6, Batote 0.2, Banihal minus 0.2 and Bhaderwah minus 1.5.

