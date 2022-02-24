HEALTH

Severe Covid may affect pregnancy outcomes

By NewsWire
0
0

Severe Covid-19 in pregnancy may increase the risk of pre-labour caesarean birth, a very or extreme preterm birth, stillborn birth, and the need for admission to a neonatal unit, finds a new study.

The study, published in the journal Acta Obstetricia et Gynecologica Scandinavica, indicated that certain pregnant women with Covid-19 who are hospitalised stand a higher risk of developing serious disease.

“This new analysis shows that certain pregnant women admitted to a hospital with Covid-19 face an elevated risk of severe disease,” said senior author Marian Knight, FMedSci, of the University of Oxford.

“However, it shows once again the strong protective effect of vaccination against severe disease and adverse outcomes for both mother and baby,” Knight added.

For the study, the research team included 4,436 pregnant women hospitalised in the UK with symptomatic Covid-19 from March 1, 2020 to October 31, 2021 (13.9 per cent of whom had severe Covid-19).

In addition to having increased risks of adverse pregnancy-related outcomes, women with severe infection were more likely to be aged around 30 years, being overweight or obese, be of mixed ethnicity, or have gestational diabetes compared with those with mild or moderate infection, the study said.

“This study emphasizes the importance of ensuring that interventions to promote vaccine uptake are particularly focused towards those at highest risk,” Knight said.

20220224-202406

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com
Website: www.canindia.com
MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

FOLLOW US

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.