INDIA

Severe Cyclonic Storm Asani continues to surge ahead

NewsWire
0
0

The Severe Cyclonic Storm Asani over Southeast and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal moved nearly west-northwestwards with a speed of 25 kmph through the night and lay centered at 5.30 a.m. over westcentral and adjoining South Bay of Bengal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

It lay about 870 kms west-northwest of Car Nicobar (Nicobar Islands), 730 kms west-northwest of Port Blair (Andaman Islands), 550 kms southeast of Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) and 680 kms south-southeast of Puri (Odisha), the IMD bulletin said.

It is very likely to move northwestwards till Tuesday and reach westcentral and adjoining Northwest Bay of Bengal off North Andhra Pradesh & Odisha coasts. Thereafter, it is very likely to re-curve north-northeastwards and move towards Northwest Bay of Bengal off Odisha coast.

“It is then likely to weaken gradually into a Cyclonic Storm during next 48 hours,” the bulletin said.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into westcentral Bay of Bengal till Tuesday and into Northwest Bay of Bengal during May 10 to 12.

IMD has also predicted Gale wind and light to moderate rains along the Odisha and Andhra Pradesh coast from May 10 to 12.

20220509-114324

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Uttarakhand polls: BJP govt to felicitate martyrs

    Vote share changes making all the difference in 2022 Assembly polls

    Maharashtra: Real Corona horror may unfold in next 10 days

    Woman sent to shelter home by Delhi Police, husband approaches HC