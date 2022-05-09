The Severe Cyclonic Storm Asani over Southeast and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal moved nearly west-northwestwards with a speed of 25 kmph through the night and lay centered at 5.30 a.m. over westcentral and adjoining South Bay of Bengal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

It lay about 870 kms west-northwest of Car Nicobar (Nicobar Islands), 730 kms west-northwest of Port Blair (Andaman Islands), 550 kms southeast of Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) and 680 kms south-southeast of Puri (Odisha), the IMD bulletin said.

It is very likely to move northwestwards till Tuesday and reach westcentral and adjoining Northwest Bay of Bengal off North Andhra Pradesh & Odisha coasts. Thereafter, it is very likely to re-curve north-northeastwards and move towards Northwest Bay of Bengal off Odisha coast.

“It is then likely to weaken gradually into a Cyclonic Storm during next 48 hours,” the bulletin said.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into westcentral Bay of Bengal till Tuesday and into Northwest Bay of Bengal during May 10 to 12.

IMD has also predicted Gale wind and light to moderate rains along the Odisha and Andhra Pradesh coast from May 10 to 12.

