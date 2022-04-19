INDIA

Severe heat wave across Delhi-NCR; April 19 warmest in last 11 years

NewsWire
0
16

Eight out of 12 stations in Delhi recorded maximum temperatures of more than 43 degrees Celsius, making Tuesday the warmest in terms of spatial spread of heat wave to severe heat wave in Delhi-NCR that can expect a light rain likely on Wednesday.

At the same time, Safdarjung, the base station for Delhi, recorded 42.6 degrees Celsius, higesht for April in last 11 years between 2012 and 2022, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The all time record is of 46.5 degree Celsius on April 18, 2010.

Sports Complex, central Delhi recorded 45 degrees Celsius while Mungeshpur in north Delhi recorded 44.4 degrees Celsius and Peetampura in west Delhi recorded 44.3 degrees Celsius.

On April 11, it was seven out of 12 stations of had recorded similar temperatures with both April 11 and 19 – two of the most warmest days of this season over Delhi and its NCR region – witnessed 42.6 degrees Celsius maximum temperature at Lodhi Road, Safderjung and Palam airport.

IMD has predicted a generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle on Wednesday but the mercury may not climb down as much.

20220419-235403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Punjab must be considered as security case for budgetary allocation: state...

    Congress complains to EC against BJP in Manipur

    Bihar’s Yashoda paves the way for empowering new-age women in India

    Fighting militancy in J&K: Local policemen at forefront, 3 cops conferred...