LIFESTYLEWORLD

Severe thunderstorm warning for Aus state ahead of Earth Hour event

NewsWire
0
0

The Australian Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) on Saturday issued a warning of severe thunderstorms in multiple parts of New South Wales (NSW), just hours before the Earth Hour events kick off in the state at 8.30 p.m.

“Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding, large hailstones and damaging winds in the warning area over the next several hours,” the weather bureau said in a statement.

The BOM mentioned several locations that may be affected, including Tenterfield, Glen Innes, Inverell, West Wyalong, Ashford and Cowra, reports Xinhua news aency.

Across the state, the Goulburn Airport recorded 31 mm rainfall in 30 minutes to 11.11 a.m., with Forster and Tuncurry having seen 65-70 mm rainfall within three hours due to persistent storms.

In its weather update released on Friday, the BOM forecast “widespread showers and thunderstorm activity” across eastern parts of NSW where some storms could be severe with large hail, damaging winds and heavy rainfall.

Due to the rain forecast for Saturday, the Sydney Observatory had to cancel its Earth-Hour-themed event.

It featured telescope viewings, talks from astronomers and music performances to help Sydney residents enjoy the night sky, as the city was expected to power down and dim its lights for the annual environment protection movement.

Starting as a light-out event in Sydney, Australia in 2007, the Earth Hour, organised by the World Wide Fund, has become one of the biggest grassroots activities with participants coming from all over the world.

The Earth Hour event will take place in Australia’s Sydney on Saturday, lasting from 8.30 p.m. to 9.30 p.m.

20230325-125402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    YEAREND INTERVIEW: Only a seasoned individual can run civic body: BJP...

    Turkey’s tourism revenues soar in 2022

    PM Modi urged to amend COTPA, save youth from tobacco

    Gyanendra Pratap Singh to be next Assam Police chief