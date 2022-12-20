WORLD

Severe turbulence on United Airlines flight injures 5

NewsWire
0
0

Severe turbulence on a Houston-bound United Airlines flight injured five people who had to be hospitalised, authorities said.

The United Airlines flight 128 from Rio de Janeiro landed at Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport at around 5.30 a.m. on Monday, the airport’s public information officer Augusto Bernal told CNN.

“The flight experienced severe turbulence that resulted in five passengers being transported to the hospital once it landed in Houston,” Bernal said.

Confirming the incident in a statement, the airlines said: “United flight 128 encountered unexpected turbulence while en route to Houston. Upon arrival, two passengers and three crew members were met by medical personnel and taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

“We’re grateful to our crew for their efforts to ensure the safety of our employees and customers.”

Monday’s incident comes a day after 36 people were injured due to severe turbulence on a Honolulu-bound Hawaiian Airlines flight from Phoenix, Arizona.

20221220-093003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Shreyas, Mithali, Deepti nominated for ICC Player of the Month

    Imran Khan attempts to engage with new military leadership

    T20 World Cup: India’s second warm-up match against New Zealand abandoned...

    No constructive proposals from West over nuke talks: Iran