Australia’s Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) has released a severe weather long-range forecast, warning of flooding, heatwaves, thunderstorms and tropical cyclones to come from October 2022 to April 2023.

The BOM said the coming severe weather season could see increased risks of widespread flooding for eastern and northern Australia, while coastal flooding could occur on the New South Wales (NSW) and Queensland coasts, reports Xinhua news agency.

“In southern areas heatwaves may last longer, be warmer overnight and be more humid — all of which can increase the risk to human health,” said the BOM.

Severe thunderstorms are more common during the warmer months, particularly in northern NSW, southern Queensland, inland Western Australia and across the tropical north.

The bureau noted that thunderstorm asthma can be triggered after high grass growth in southern Australia from October to December lifts pollen levels.

Besides, there is a greater than 70 per cent chance of at least 11 tropical cyclones developing in the November-April Australian tropical cyclone season, which can bring destructive winds, heavy rain and other hazards, including landslides and coastal erosion.

20221011-145806