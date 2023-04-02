WORLD

Severe weather, tornadoes across US state of Tennessee claim seven lives

NewsWire
0
0

Severe weather and tornadoes across the US state of Tennessee have killed seven people, the state governor said on Saturday.

“Severe weather has impacted several counties in Tennessee, resulting in power outages, debris and structural damages and seven weather-related fatalities,” Tennessee Governor Bill Lee said in a statement.

The number of injuries and damaged structures is unknown, and damage assessments are ongoing, Xinhua News Agency reported quoting Lee.

The fatalities were reported across McNairy County, which is located in southwest Tennessee.

At least 21 weather-related deaths have been reported across Tennessee and five other states, including Arkansas and Illinois, as of Saturday afternoon, after a massive storm system tore through the southern and midwestern regions of the US.

20230402-101003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Putin takes baths using reindeer horn extract, travels with 10 doctors

    Morocco, Saudi Arabia vow to boost trade cooperation

    US advises against travel to Japan due to Covid-19

    Russia behind hoax calls to UK ministers pretending to be Ukraine...