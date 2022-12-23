WORLD

Severe winter weather sweeps across US, disrupts holiday travels

NewsWire
0
0

Severe winter weather is sweeping across the US and has disrupted holiday travels ahead of Christmas.

The National Weather Service Weather Prediction Center tweeted on Thursday that “a strong cold front continues to rapidly move through the middle of the country this morning with remarkable temperature drops, strong winds creating dangerous wind chills, and bursts of snow.”

The winter storm, likely to intensify into a bomb cyclone, is expected to create record-low temperatures for Christmas weekend in many parts of the US, Xinhua News Agency reported.

US President Joe Biden told reporters Thursday that the White House has “tried to contact 26 governors so far in affected regions.”

“Please take this storm extremely seriously,” Biden said. “This is not like a snow day, you know, when you were a kid. This is serious stuff.”

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is urging people to stay off the roads as the state is bracing for the severe cold weather.

“We are urging Kentuckians to stay off the roads starting Thursday afternoon,” Beshear tweeted. “If you are an essential worker and must travel, please follow these safety tips and have a vehicle kit in your car.”

Airlines have cancelled more than 2,000 flights within, into, or out of the US as of early Thursday afternoon, according to the flight-tracking site FlightAware.

20221223-110005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Zelensky hails visit of senior European officials to Ukraine

    Stokes has the personality to lead but he will be hamstrung...

    Belgium bans ‘freedom convoy’ protest planned for Feb 14

    BJP appears able to retain support in current round of state...