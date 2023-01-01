Spanish La Liga strugglers Sevilla has announced the arrival of French defender Loic Bade until the end of the season, with an option to make the move permanent for the 2023-2024 campaign.

22-year-old Bade is a left-sided defender, who belongs to Stade Rennais but was loaned to Nottingham Forest in the summer, reports Xinhua news agency.

However, he has not figured for the Premier League newcomers this season, opening the door for a move to Spain.

Sevilla have been looking to strengthen their defense after losing Jules Kounde and Diego Carlos to FC Barcelona and Aston Villa over the summer and with left back Alex Telles injured for several months.

Bade could make his debut for Jorge Sampaoli’s side on January 4th in their Copa del Rey third round tie away to Linares.

Sevilla drew 1-1 in La Liga away to Celta Vigo on Friday night and remain third from bottom with just 12 points from their first 15 games of the season.

