Sevilla beat Copenhagen 3-0 at home in the UEFA Champions League Group G on Tuesday night to ensure that they will finish at least third in the group.

The Spanish side overcame a poor first half and won with second-half goals from Youssef En-Neysri, Isco and Gabriel Montiel.

The first half was short on action, but Copenhagen showed themselves to be a hard-working and well-drilled unit who were able to keep Sevilla at bay with relative ease.

The main threat from the home side came from wingers Suso and Papu Gomez, while the best chance of the first 45 minutes fell to Hakon Haraldsson, whose shot on the turn was well turned away by Marco Dmitrovic, who started in Sevilla’s goal ahead of Bono, reports Xinhua.

Copenhagen continued to impress in the second half and were unlucky not to take the lead in the 49th minute when William Clem rattled the post with Dmitrovic rooted to the spot.

Haraldsson had another chance when his attempted chip went high as the Sevilla defense again failed to convince on the hour, and that was to prove expensive as Youssef En-Neysri got in ahead of the Copehagen defense to nod Sevilla ahead.

Copenhagen were out of luck again in the 82nd minute when Kevin Diks headed against the crossbar when perhaps he should have done better, and again it was to be expensive as Isco added Sevilla’s second with a curling shot into the corner of the net.

Montiel rounded off the scoring in injury-time.

