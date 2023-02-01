The imminent closure of the transfer window in La Liga has seen some clubs move to strengthen their squads for the second half of the season.

Sevilla is looking to ease their worries at the wrong end of the table and has brought in 24-year-old Senegalese international Pape Gueye on loan from Olympique Marseilles, reports Xinhua news agency.

Gueye’s loan is until the end of the season and Sevilla doesn’t have an option to make the deal permanent at the end of June. He will replace Thomas Delaney, who will move to Germany.

The club has also moved to bring back young winger, Bryan Gil, who arrived in Seville to complete his loan from Tottenham on Monday night.

“My first reaction was that I was really happy. I wanted to come and that has happened. My agent called me this morning and it’s great news,” said Gil, who joined Tottenham from Sevilla in 2021, but who has struggled to settle in the Premier League.

Espanyol strengthened their midfield by signing Denis Suarez from Celta Vigo. Suarez also joins on loan until the end of the season and has not played all season after a breakdown in relations with Celta president, Carlos Mourino.

Central defender Felipe looks to be close to leaving Atletico Madrid to join Premier League outfit, Nottingham Forest, while Saul Niguez is also expected to leave, despite scoring Atletico’s winning goal against Osasuna last weekend.

Meanwhile, striker Asier Villalibre, who recently signed a new two-year contract, has left Athletic Club Bilbao to join second division Alaves on loan until the end of the season.

