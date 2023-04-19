SPORTSFOOTBALLWORLD

Sevilla goalkeeper Dmitrovic has faith in coach Mendilibar

NewsWire
0
0

Sevilla goalkeeper Marko Dmitrovic believes that Jose Luis Mendilibar is the man to lead the club to their eighth Europa League title.

Mendilibar arrived at Sevilla in March with the aim of helping avoid relegation and looks to have almost accomplished that task in his first league games in charge, with two wins and a draw.

Although the 62-year-old Basque had never coached in Europe, despite his long experience of over 950 games in various dugouts, his European debut ended in a brave 2-2 draw away to Manchester United a week ago, as Sevilla netted two late goals after going 2-0 down in the first half, a Xinhua report said.

Dmitrovic previously worked with Mendilibar for several years at Eibar, and in an interview on Canal Sur Radio, admitted the club had asked him about the coach before his signing.

“They asked me about him, and I tried to be as sincere as possible. I gave my opinion,” he said, adding that he believes “Mendi is a genius and everyone at Sevilla knows my opinion.”

Sevilla receive Manchester United after a 2-0 win away to Valencia on Sunday, while Manchester United defeated Nottingham Forest.

However, the English club travels to Spain with several key players out injured, as top scorer Marcus Rashford is still recovering from a muscle injury, defenders Luke Shaw, Rafael Varane, and Lisandro Martinez, who tore his Achilles tendon in last week’s game, also miss out, as does winger Alejandro Garnacho, while last week’s goalscorer Marcel Sabitzer is also a doubt after not playing at the weekend due to a knock.

“We know we can win,” insisted Dmitrovic, who paid little attention to Manchester United’s injury list.

“It is going to be difficult and it doesn’t matter how many injuries they have; the players who are going to play will give everything, so I’m not thinking about their injuries.”

“There is going to be a great atmosphere in the Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium, but we all know it is going to be tough,” he said.

20230419-172005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Norwich City sack head coach Dean Smith

    Mbappe scores after eight seconds and hits hat-trick as PSG thrash...

    Bengaluru, FC Goa script wins on opening day of RFDL

    Bengaluru FC, Kerala Blasters to face off against Premier League teams...