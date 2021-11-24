Bengaluru, Nov 24 (IANS) A court in Karnataka on Wednesday ordered a probe against Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant, DCP Central M.N. Anuchet and Cubbon Park police station Inspector Maruthi in connection with failing to register a case against a former BJP minister in the “Sex CD” case.

The 8th ACMM court, which passed the order, has also directed to submit the report by February 1, 2022.

The court passed the order of inquiry for investigation of offences under Section 166 of the IPC, holding police responsible for delays in registering a First Information Report after a victim makes a complaint.

Janaadhikara Sangharsha Parishath Co-Preident Adarsh R. Iyer has filed private complaint against the police officers for not registering case against former BJP minister Ramesh Jarkiholi in connection with alleged sex CD scandal.

The complaint, by RTI activist Dinesh Kallahalli on March 2, 2021, and registered on March 17, seeks action for failing to register FIR on alleged offences of sexual intercourse by a person in authority such as then Water Resources Minister Jarkiholi.

The senior police officers are accused of failing to carry out their duties in a disciplined manner, acting in a prejudiced manner against complainant Kallahalli as well as the purported victim, the complaint says.

The complaint also said that the police officers “displayed gross incompetence by buckling under the pressure of the powerful ruling political class, flouting laws of the land and Supreme Court of India guidelines with impunity” and that they “brought disrepute to the independent working” of the Karnataka Police.