Sex, intimacy must not be treated like taboo topics, says Maanvi Gagroo

Actress Maanvi Gagroo, who plays the affable Siddhi Patel in the web series ‘Four More Shots Please!’, talks about sex and intimacy being a taboo topic even in this day and age. She said that it has been taught to us to keep it very personal.

Talking to IANS about what according to her is responsible for the hesitation to discuss openly issues relating to sex and intimacy, Maanvi said: “I think culturally we have been taught that when we speak about physical intimacy, we keep it very private, very hush-hush because it’s extremely personal. Well, to each their own. If you want to keep your sex life or love life private, its completely up to you.”

She added, however, that sex and intimacy must not be considered taboo topics.

“People who want to talk abut it should also be allowed to do so as long as you don’t go into details that might offend somebody. I think, similarly, Siddhi had notions about how she led her life and it changed, which happens to all of us.”

Season 3 of the ‘Four More Shots Please!’ will also see Kirti Kulhari, Maanvi Gagroo, Bani J, Prateik Babbar, Lisa Ray, Neil Bhoopalam, Rajeev Siddharth, Amrita Puri, Simone Singh, and Samir Kochhar reprising their respective roles. Jim Sarbh, Sushant Singh, Shilpa Shukla and Rohan Mehra are the new faces this season.

20221024-153607

