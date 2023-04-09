INDIA

Sex racket busted after police raid Gurugram spa, 10 arrested

Ten people, including two spa owners, were arrested on Sunday for allegedly operating a sex racket from a spa located in Omex Mall in Gurugram, police said.

Following a tip-off, a policeman, acting as a decoy customer, visited Blue Stone Spa on Sunday. found that the owners of the spa were involved in the sex trade, and relayed the information.

A team from Sector 50 police station then raided the Blue Stone Spa, and nabbed 10 people, later identified as spa owners Mukesh and Umesh and customers Sagar, Vikrant, Nobo, Yogesh, Mohinder, Prem, Sudhant, and Vinod.

At the time of the raid, a room in the spa centre was occupied where a woman and man were found in an objectionable position, a police official said.

“After reliable information, a police team reached the spot and arrested the culprits, who were soliciting sex, red-handed. Police have arrested two owners and eight customers who were also included in the sex trade,” ACP, HQ, Abhilaksh Joshi said.

The arrested have been booked under different sections of the Immoral Trafficking Act and an FIR has been registered against them at the Sector 50 police station.

