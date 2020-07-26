Sex racket busted in Agra farmhouse, hotels

Agra, July 26 (IANS) The Agra Police have busted a sex racket being run in a private farmhouse in Sikandra owned by a local politician, guest houses and hotels.

According to the police, an FIR has been lodged in the matter by Additional Superintendent of Police, Saurabh Dixit.

After a raid at the politician’s farmhouse on Friday evening, the police arrested 12 people, including three women from Kolkata.

All of them were charged under the Immoral Trade (Prevention) Act, 1956 and Arms Act, 1959. The police also recovered some cash and country made weapons during the raid. The politician, however, has dismissed it as an “attempt to frame him in a false case”.

Rohan Botre, the Agra City SP, said, “During an investigation of alleged loot attempt, which occurred on July 2 at Akbara Road, our team received an input on a sex racket being run in hotels and a farmhouse. A team led by ASP Saurabh Dixit then conducted a raid at the farmhouse and busted the syndicate.”

“A total of 17 people have been booked, out of which a politician and other hotel owners and managers are on the run. But, they will be arrested soon. The modus operandi of the syndicate was that they would bring young women from Delhi, Kolkata or other places and run the sex racket on their commercial premises,” he added.

–IANS

amita/arm