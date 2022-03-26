INDIA

Sex racket busted in Delhi, 4 held

NewsWire
0
0

Delhi Police have busted a sex racket operating in the national capital and apprehended four persons, including three women, in connection with the case, the police said on Saturday.

As per the police, an information was received by the Special Staff in Shahdara regarding a prostitution racket being run from a flat at the Dilshad Garden Colony.

“Subsequently, a police team was constituted and a decoy customer was sent to the said flat,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), R. Sathiya Sundaram, said.

The decoy customer, who was Rajkumar, a police constable, met a person named Sudhir and asked him to arrange girls for him.

“Sudhir then took him inside the flat and introduced him to a woman, who assured to arrange girls for him,” the official said.

Following this, two girls aged 23 and 25 were sent to the undercover cop, who was then charged Rs 1,500.

The constable then signalled to the police team by giving a missed call, which conducted a raid at the flat and apprehended four persons from the spot.

“Further investigation is underway,” the officer said.

20220326-164602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    PIL filed at Calcutta HC for removal of Bengal governor

    BJP running autocratic govt in Tripura: Trinamool

    Gaayathri and Simranpreet win in National Shooting trials

    Out of 16 serious Covid patients 13 unvaccinated: Goa CM