INDIA

Sex racket busted in Delhi’s Anand Vihar

NewsWire
0
1

With the arrest of two persons, Delhi Police on Saturday claimed to have busted a sex racket that was being operated from a spa located at Anand Vihar area in East Delhi district.

The police said that a tip-off was received regarding running of prostitution racket in the guise of spa & massage centre at NOW SPA, Karkardooma Community Centre Market, Anand Vihar, Shahdara after which a team was constituted.

“One decoy customer was sent to the said spa where he bargained and finally Rs 2,000 was charged for massage. Thereafter, they showed him some girls and told to choose any one among them for sex and he was then charged Rs 2,000 extra,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara), R Sathiyasundaram said.

The decoy customer then signalled the team by giving a missed call and a raid was conducted on the premises following which two people, including a woman, were nabbed. Accordingly, the police registered a case under sections 3/4/8 of the Immoral Traffic (prevention) Act 1956 and arrested the duo.

“The license of the spa was not produced by the manager. An application for sealing the premises will be moved to the court, concerned SDM & EDMC,” the official informed.

20220924-183204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    India men’s cricket team leaves for Zimbabwe ahead of three-match ODI...

    All eyes on Centre’s mediation as Indian nurse on death row...

    Get screened every six months after your Covid recovery

    Dia Mirza recalls son’s two surgeries post birth on his 1st...