Ghaziabad Police busted a sex racket running at a spa here and arrested nine people, including four women, in connection, an official said on Friday.

Of the nine arrested person, four have been identified as Rashid Alvi (26), Nitin, Ajay Kumar (38), Kunal Kumar (32) and Ankit (24).

“The sentre located at Mahagun Mall in Ghaziabad was being used to run a prostitution racket,” an official said.

The police have registered an FIR under Sections 3 and 4 of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act at the Kaushambi police station.

The official said that previous involvement of the said accused is also being investigated.

Apart from the arrests, the police have also recovered a sum of Rs 13,100 from the accused persons.

