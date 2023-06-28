A 60-year-old man died after he fell into a drain in east Delhi’s Brahmpuri area, police said on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Salim, a resident of Chauhan Banger, Seelampur.

According to police, on Tuesday, information was received at Seelampur police station regarding a person falling in a drain in Brahmpuri following which a police team rushed to the spot.

“A rickshaw puller saw Salim falling in the nala. No foul play is suspected, so far,” said a senior police official.

“We have initiated proceedings under section 174 CrPC. The post-mortem examination was conducted and the dead body was handed over to the family members. However, the autopsy report is awaited,” the official added.

