INDIA

Sexagenarian man drowns in drain in Delhi

NewsWire
0
0

A 60-year-old man died after he fell into a drain in east Delhi’s Brahmpuri area, police said on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Salim, a resident of Chauhan Banger, Seelampur.

According to police, on Tuesday, information was received at Seelampur police station regarding a person falling in a drain in Brahmpuri following which a police team rushed to the spot.

“A rickshaw puller saw Salim falling in the nala. No foul play is suspected, so far,” said a senior police official.

“We have initiated proceedings under section 174 CrPC. The post-mortem examination was conducted and the dead body was handed over to the family members. However, the autopsy report is awaited,” the official added.

2023062830944

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Akasa Air’s financial muscle: Can induct 72 aircrafts over next 5...

    IPL 2022: Rishabh blames poor batting in middle overs for Delhi’s...

    Spurned lover kills girl in K’taka, arrested

    Anubrata Mondal gets isolated in Trinamool for using red beacon on...