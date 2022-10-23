INDIA

Sexual allegations against me baseless, says former Kerala Minister Issac

Senior CPI-M leader and former Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Issac on Sunday dismissed as “baseless” the sexual harassment allegations levelled against him by the gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh.

Speaking to reporters, he said that the allegation was the “handiwork of the BJP” and Swapna Suresh was like “a foster daughter of the BJP”.

Swapna Suresh has, in her recently-released autobiography, “Chathiyde Padmavyuham” claimed that three senior CPI-M leaders – Issac, Kadakmpally Surendran and P. Sreeramakrishnan had made lewd comments against her and even invited her to hotel rooms, and their residences.

Issac said that he was in no way connected to the case, adding that a minister inviting a woman to a tourist resort like Munnar, as alleged by her, was totally unfounded. Asked whether he would move the court regarding the allegation, he said that it was for the party to decide on a future course of legal action.

The senior CPI-M leader, who was keeping a studied silence after the autobiography of Swapna Suresh had come out, was forced to respond as there was a volley of questions during the press conference of CPI-M state Secretary, M.V.Govindan.

The CPI-M had tried to ignore the matter but with the issue getting the attention of the media, Issac had to make his stand.

Meanwhile, former Electricity and Tourism Minister Surendran, who was also accused of harassment by Swapna Suresh, told media persons that he was not in any way involved in the matter.

Former Speaker Sreeramakrishnan, accused by Swapna Suresh of having invited her to his residence, is yet to respond.

