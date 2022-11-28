INDIALIFESTYLE

Sexual assault case: SC refuses to entertain Tarun Tejpal plea for in-camera hearing

NewsWire
0
0

The Supreme Court on Monday declined to entertain a plea by former editor of Tehelka magazine Tarun Tejpal seeking in-camera hearing on Goa government’s appeal against his acquittal in a sexual assault case.

A bench headed by Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud and comprising justice P.S. Narasimha told Tejpal’s counsel that he cannot say that hearing on an appeal should be held in-camera.

Chief Justice Chandrachud said: “The accused has no right to demand it should be in-camera.”

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing Tejpal, said there are privacy rights and also the reputation of his client is also involved here. He further added that Tejpal was acquitted and allegations were prima facie false, and also the judge said it will be an online hearing.

“It will be a media trial,” said Sibal, adding that the identity of the victim will also be revealed.

Senior advocate Amit Desai, also appearing for Tejpal, pressed that proceedings in the appeal should be held in-camera. However, the bench said, can somebody who is an accused assert that the trial should be in-camera when the victim does not demand so?

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Goa government, said the judge had revealed the name of the victim in the judgment and it is an encyclopaedia as to how the victim should behave in such situations.

The top court said that let the concerned judge take a call on the conduct of the proceedings and asked Tejpal’s counsel to make a submission before the concerned court.

After hearing arguments, the bench refused to interfere with Bombay High Court at Goa which rejected his application for in-camera hearing of the appeal filed by the Goa government against his acquittal in a sexual assault case. Tejpal had moved the apex court challenging the high court order.

In its order, the top court said a communication of the registrar (judicial) of Bombay High Court has submitted that Chief Justice has directed that hearing take place virtually.

“We leave it to the high court to take appropriate decision (whether to hear the matter virtually or physically)…,” said the bench. The Goa government has challenged Tejpal’s acquittal in the high court.

In May, last year, the trial court acquitted Tejpal of all charges levelled against him, including wrongful confinement, assault with intent to outrage modesty, sexual harassment, and rape against his female colleague.

The Goa government filed an appeal challenging his acquittal by the trial court. Tejpal moved the high court with an application seeking in-camera hearing of the matter.

20221128-182003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Jharkhand’s dialects of discord cast their shadow on state’s politics

    FAITH Associations compliment and contribute to the draft National Tourism Policy

    India, Vietnam ink MoU to promote cooperation in marine science

    Cloudy sky, light showers cool Delhi a bit