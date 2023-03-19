INDIA

‘Sexual assault’ remark: Rahul Gandhi sends 4-page reply to Delhi Police

NewsWire
0
0

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has reportedly answered the Delhi Police regarding their query in connection with the sexual assault remark he made in Srinagar during his Bharat Jodo Yatra.

The sources said that Gandhi sent four-page reply to Delhi Police highlighting in 10 points.

However, the sources have said that the answers were not clear in nature.

A Delhi Police team led by Special CP, Law and Order, Dr Sagar Preet Hooda and DCP, New Delhi Pranav Tayal had reached Gandhi’s home in Tughlak lane on Sunday morning to serve him a notice.

According to sources, the police team on March 15 had waited for three hours at Gandhi’s residence to serve him notice, however, he did not meet them. Again on March 16, senior officers visited his residence and served the notice after waiting for one and a half hour.

A senior police officer said the notice was issued after the cops took cognizance of social media posts and sent a list of questionnaires.

” … in one particular case, I asked a girl (who had been raped) if

we should call the police? She said ‘don’t call the police… I will

be shamed’,” Rahul Gandhi had said during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in

Srinagar.

Speaking with the mediaperaons, Dr Sagar Preet Hooda said that Gandhi made the statement on January 30 in Srinagar.

“This is very serious matter and we came here to gather more information in this connection. We need information regarding his speech and the victims so that we could initiate legal action into the matter and victims could get justice,” said Hooda.

20230319-180403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Cong slams BJP over pic of rowdy-sheeter greeting PM Modi in...

    Andhra sends 15% Covid samples for genome sequencing

    India’s vaccination drive unparalleled in scale and speed: PM Modi

    Nearly 46 tonnes of SUP items seized; Rs 41 lakh fine...