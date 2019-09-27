Sexual harassment cannot be tolerated: Satyadeep Misra

Mumbai, Sep 28 (IANS) Actor Satyadeep Misra believes sexual harassment at workplace is a very important issue and it needs to be seriously addressed. He hopes his show “Kiska Hoga Thinkistan Season 2” opens a dialogue around it.

In the MX Original series, Satyadeep is seen as Aashiq Jabeer, who gets mocked because of his sexual orientation. The series also explores how sexual harassment at the work place can affect both genders, especially when Aashiq is accused by William (played by Neil Bhoopalam) of harassing him.

“I am so delighted that my character Aashiq Jabeer is receiving all this love. He is the calm before the storm and that’s why I loved the character of Aashiq. However, I firmly believe that your sexual orientation is a personal choice which no one should judge you over,” Satyadeep said.

“More so, sexual harassment (gender having no bias) cannot be tolerated — be it the victim or the witness, every person should be given the opportunity to speak up without having to question it for even a second. I hope the series paves a way to start conversations about all these societal issues and more,” he added.

The first season of MX Player’s “Thinkistan” gave a sneak peek into the world of advertising. “Kiska Hoga Thinkistan Season 2” is about drama, politics and interpersonal rivalry in an advertising agency.

The 12-episodic series is directed by N. Padmakumar. It also stars Naveen Kasturia, Shravan Reddy, Mandira Bedi, Vasuki Sunkavelli and Kabir Bedi.

