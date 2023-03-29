INDIA

Sexual harassment still considered taboo, goes unreported: DCW chief Maliwal

NewsWire
0
0

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal on Wednesday said that sexual harassment is still considered a taboo and most victims do not report it which is why institutions should pay attention to prevention and training.

Maliwal made the remarks as the chief guest at a POSH Conclave, organised here by ‘No Means No’, a Centre for Skill Development & Training (CSDT) initiative.

The event was inaugurated by former Additional Solicitor General Dr Pinky Anand and Maliwal.

Anand highlighted the need for effective implementation of the Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) Act in the corporate world.

The conclave was attended by more than 100 delegates representing over 40 organisations and MNCs.

20230329-202202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    With debt of Rs 2.82L cr, incoming govt faces daunting task...

    Stokes would quite like Virat Kohli to be captain for rescheduled...

    Actor Vikram Gokhale ‘critical’ with multiple organ failure: Family friend (Ld)

    Mumbai Terror attack altered security measures in Indian hotels