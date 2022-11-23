INDIA

SFF personnel killed in Sikkim after failed para jump

NewsWire
0
0

An assistant leader of the Special Frontier Force (SFF), a covert Special Forces unit under the operational control of the Army, has been killed in north Sikkim after his parachute malfunctioned during a training session near the India-China border.

According to a source, Lhagyal (40) was an experienced paratrooper with over 100 jumps (including free falls) under his belt. A resident of Sikkim, he was recruited to the 6 Vikas Battalion of SFF in July 2000.

The incident happened on Monday.

“This happened during an exercise. The SFF personnel were dropped from a Mi 17V5 helicopter. Unfortunately, the left clip of Lhagyal’s parachute malfunctioned midair and he plummeted down several thousand feet into a mountainous ravine. His lifeless body was recovered and taken to a local hospital where he was declared dead on arrival. Lhagyal’s body was then sent to the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital for an autopsy. On Tuesday, it was handed over to the Army,” an official said.

Lhagyal’s mortal remains have been handed over to his family who live in Ravangla, a small town in south Sikkim. His last rites will be conducted with full military honours, the official added. An inquiry has also been initiated as to why the parachute malfunctioned and why Lhagyal was unable to activate his spare chute.

The elite SFF, also known as the ‘Phantoms of Chittagong’ after their role in the 1971 Indo-Pak War, remained largely under cover till recently. This was due to the covert nature of their operations under India’s Research & Analysis Wing (RAW) that reports directly to the PMO. It was only after the recent confrontation between India and China along eastern Ladakh that news of this unit became public. Personnel of the SFF assisted Indian Army troops in climbing up mountain peaks that overlooked Chinese positions.

It was during one such operation in August 2020 that Subedar Nyima Tenzin of the SFF was killed after he accidentally stepped on an old landmine to the south of Pangong Lake. The news of his death and last rites were widely circulated by the Army in a bid to give recognition to this unit that originally comprised of Tibetan refugees who fled to India after China’s takeover of their country.

20221123-193001

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Will Priyanka Gandhi get bigger role in Congress after UP polls?

    FIFA World Cup could be viewed by five billion people, more...

    Pink ball Test, Day 2: India extend lead to 342 at...

    Man marries sister to get benefits of govt scheme