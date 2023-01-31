After failing in the first attempt, the Students Federation of India (SFI) has again arranged for the screening of the controversial BBC documentary in Kolkata’s iconic Presidency University (PU) on Tuesday.

On January 27, SFI — the students wing of CPI(M) — was all set to screen the documentary ‘India; The Modi Question’ at the badminton court of the university premises. However, the event was interrupted following the disconnection of power services which prompted the students to stage protests within the campus.

Alleging an understanding between Trinamool Congress and BJP in the state, the students also claimed that the power services were deliberately disrupted by the university authorities following an instruction from the state government.

Meanwhile, overruling the permission of the authorities, the students of Calcutta Medical College & Hospital and the Aliah University arranged the screening of the controversial documentary within the campus on Monday evening.

The documentary was screened at the College Street campus of the Calcutta Medical College & Hospital in North Kolkata and the Park Circus campus of Aliah University in Central Kolkata.

Around 100 medical students watched the documentary on the medical college campus on Monday evening. “We sought permission from the medical college authorities to screen the documentary which was denied. But then we decided to go ahead with it. The authorities seemed to have developed a habit of denying permission,” said a student leader of the medical college.

Earlier on January 26, the documentary was screened at Kolkata’s Jadavpur University on the twin occasion of Republic Day and Saraswati Puja. However, that screening process was peaceful and interruption-free.

