SFI calls for nationwide protests against JNU violence

New Delhi/Kolkata, Jan 5 (IANS) The CPI-M-affiliated Students Federation of India has called for nationwide protests on Monday against the violence that swept the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU Aon Sunday.

“Tomorrow (Monday) we will protest not only in Delhi, but across the nation,” said SFI General Secretary Mayukh Biswas.

Accusing the police of not responding to the students’ fervent pleas for help, Biswas said the students would lay siege on the Delhi police headquarters.

Several masked individuals, both male and female, thrashed students, including girls, and teachers inside the JNU campus with wooden and metal rods.

Two officer-bearers of the Jawaharal Nehru University Students Union (JNUSU), including President Aishe Ghosh – who was reportedly hit over the eye with an iron rod, received severe injuries. They blamed RSS’ student wing Akhil Bharatiya Vidhyarthi Parishad (ABVP) for the rampant violence in the campus.

“They brutally attacked the students, and vandalised the hostel. A large number of students are injured. We are now at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) trauma centre. There is no ambulance. Police are not responding. Students are in a helpless state,” said Biswas.

He said with every passing minute, more and more ambulances were entering AIIMS trauma centre with injured students.

–IANS

ssp/vd