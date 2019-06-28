SFI protests against ‘cut money’ in Bengal college admissions

Kolkata, June 29 (IANS) Members of the Students Federation of India (SFI) on Saturday protested outside the Calcutta University accusing the Trinamool Congress student wing leaders of taking ‘cut money’ during admissions in Bengal colleges and universities.

The SFI members marched from Sealdah to the university gate on College Street with banners and placards protesting against such malpractices and demanded the ‘cut money’ back from Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) leaders.

West Bengal is witnessing people’s anger over the issue after Trinamool supremo and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee lashed out at party leaders taking cut money (commission) and ordered them to return the money to the public during a meeting last week.

“During the admission process for the last eight years, TMCP leaders and other party leaders have wrongfully taken money from the guardians of the students seeking admission.

“The way people approach the houses of councillors and panchayat leaders, students will take the same step if they don’t get their money back,” a SFI leader said.

He claimed that the amount of “extortion money or cut money” has reached lakhs of rupees and suggested that the TMCP leaders take note of the protest march and act accordingly to save themselves from the public’s anger.

Naming former Trinamool leader Shankudeb Panda, who has recently joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the youth leader said that both the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and the BJP are also involved in the illegal practice of extorting money from the students.

–IANS

