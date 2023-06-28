Mobile components manufacturer SFS, which also supplies Apple, is interested in setting up a unit in Karnataka’s Belagavi at an investment of Rs 250 crore and asked the government to provide 30 acres, state Large and Medium Industries MB Patil said.

Patil’s announcement came after a team from SFS, led by CFO Faras Shaw, met him on Wednesday to discuss its proposed project.

Welcoming the proposal, the Minister stated that the decision will be taken after reviewing the proposal.

SFS has already set up an aerospace components unit in Belagavi and it is being made operational.

The company, which is also a manufacturer of mobile components for companies such as Apple, is interested in setting up its unit in Belagavi. This is estimated to generate 500 direct jobs for technologists in the next three years, Patil said.

SFS Director Prashant Kore and Industries Department Commissioner Gunjan Krishna were present.

