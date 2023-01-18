The vehicle of Shiromani Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami was attacked by miscreants in Mohali near here on Wednesday, police said.

However, Dhami escaped unhurt but the windscreen of the SUV was damaged.

The SGPC chief was on his way to meet protestors at ‘Kaumi Insaaf Morcha’ on the Mohali-Chandigarh border when his vehicle was attacked.

Terming it part of a conspiracy to weaken the SGPC and Panthic institutions, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir Singh Badal said such acts were born out of frustration at failure to subdue and subjugate the Khalsa Panth.

“Now attempts are being made to create anarchy and civil war in the Panth. The Panth will not allow such acts of cowardice and resolves to do everything in its power to seek the early release of all Bandhi Singhs.

“The SAD and the SGPC will continue with programmes in this regard, including the ongoing signature campaign in right earnest.”

Badal demanded an independent judicial probe into the entire incident.

He said the probe needed to be taken out of the ambit of the AAP government as the latter had failed in its duty to provide necessary security to the head of the representative body of Sikhs worldwide “This incident is also reflective of the total collapse of the law and order situation in the state,” he added.

