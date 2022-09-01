The President of Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), Harjinder Singh Dhami, has sought time from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a meeting to discuss the issue of release of ‘Bandi Singhs’ (Sikh political prisoners).

Dhami wrote to the Prime Minister stating that many Sikh prisoners are still lodged in different jails across the country even after completing their life sentences.

In his letter, Dhami mentioned the names of nine Sikh prisoners who have not been released despite having served long sentences.

The letter includes the names of Bhai Gurdeep Singh Khera, Devinderpal Singh Bhullar, Bhai Balwant Singh Rajoana, Bhai Jagtar Singh Hawara, Bhai Lakhwinder Singh Lakha, Bhai Gurmeet Singh, Bhai Shamsher Singh, Bhai Paramjeet Singh Bheora, and Bhai Jagtar Singh Tara.

Of these nine prisoners, eight have served jail sentences for 25 to 32 years, while one has served 17 years. The letter also mentions the jails where the prisoners are lodged.

Dhami said that upon getting time from the Prime Minister, a five-member SGPC delegation will go for the meeting.

20220901-174006