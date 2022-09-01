INDIALIFESTYLE

SGPC chief seeks time from PM Modi to discuss release of ‘Bandi Singhs’

NewsWire
0
0

The President of Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), Harjinder Singh Dhami, has sought time from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a meeting to discuss the issue of release of ‘Bandi Singhs’ (Sikh political prisoners).

Dhami wrote to the Prime Minister stating that many Sikh prisoners are still lodged in different jails across the country even after completing their life sentences.

In his letter, Dhami mentioned the names of nine Sikh prisoners who have not been released despite having served long sentences.

The letter includes the names of Bhai Gurdeep Singh Khera, Devinderpal Singh Bhullar, Bhai Balwant Singh Rajoana, Bhai Jagtar Singh Hawara, Bhai Lakhwinder Singh Lakha, Bhai Gurmeet Singh, Bhai Shamsher Singh, Bhai Paramjeet Singh Bheora, and Bhai Jagtar Singh Tara.

Of these nine prisoners, eight have served jail sentences for 25 to 32 years, while one has served 17 years. The letter also mentions the jails where the prisoners are lodged.

Dhami said that upon getting time from the Prime Minister, a five-member SGPC delegation will go for the meeting.

20220901-174006

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Narada case: SC agrees to hear Bengal CM, Law Minister on...

    TN plans 20,000 MW solar plants at a cost of Rs...

    Lakhimpur Kheri SIT investigation vindicates our stand: SKM

    IPL 2022: Lack of runs from Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan hurting...