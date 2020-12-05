Canindia News

SGPC notice to Kangana Ranaut over remark on elderly lady

by CanIndia New Wire Service0

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Saturday issued a notice to actress Kangana Ranaut for addressing a Punjab elderly woman as a daily-wager.

She had compared the octogenarian woman, who belongs to a farmer family, with Bilkis daadi of Shaheen Bagh protest.

The notice asked the actress to apologise over her series of tweets otherwise there would be a legal action against her.

The cash-rich SGPC is now headed by Bibi Jagir Kaur, who got elected for the third time last time at the annual meeting of the SGPC general house held inside the Golden Temple complex in Amritsar.

The SGPC, considered a mini-parliament of Sikh religious affairs, has an annual budget of nearly Rs 1,200 crore.

The SGPC, which has control over Sikh religious affairs, manages gurdwaras in Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh, including the holiest of Sikh shrines Harmandir Sahib, popularly known as Golden Temple, in Amritsar.

–IANS

vg/ash

