Taking cognisance of “disrespect” of Guru Granth Sahib at Gurdwara Kotwali Sahib in Morinda town in Punjab’s Ropar district, Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) President Harjinder Singh Dhami on Monday demanded strict and exemplary action against the accused.

According to a video tweeted by Delhi BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa, a youth initially assaulted the Granthi, and subsequently desecrated the Guru Granth Sahib.

Sirsa, in his tweet, accused the AAP government in Punjab of encouraging “lawlessness” and such incidents with its “lax attitude”. He said Guru Granth Sahib is highly respectful for the Sikhs, but it is sad that the incidents of disrespect or sacrilege are not stopping.

Responding to the development, Dhami said: “If exemplary punishments are given, no one will have the courage to commit such a heinous crime.”

He said “if there is anger in society against a person caught committing sacrilege, then he/she is often saved by referring to the law”.

Dhami said the incident of disrespect at Morinda “is heart-wrenching, in which the accused has come and insulted the Guru”.

“This person should not be spared under any circumstances and the police administration should set an example by taking strict action. The matter should be seriously investigated so that the forces behind this incident can be brought to light. If the government and the police try to cover up, then this will not be good,” said the SGPC President.

He also condemned the incident of scattering the sacred Angs (parts) of Gutka Sahib in Golewala village of Faridkot.

He said the sacrilege has been committed openly in this incident, the visuals of which have also been caught in the CCTV. The accused should not be spared even if he belongs to any community.

He demanded that the people who created communal atmosphere and hurt the sentiments of Sikhs should be strictly questioned, so that the main culprits can be caught.

