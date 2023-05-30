The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has condemned the government’s forcible action on women Olympian wrestlers protesting for justice at the Jantar Mantar in Delhi.

SGPC general secretary Gurcharan Singh Grewal said coercive action by the government against those who raise voices for human rights “is a stain on democracy”.

He said on the one hand the newly developed Parliament was being inaugurated and on the other hand the women wrestlers who brightened the country’s name were being tortured, which has shamed the entire country.

Grewal said as per the directions of SGPC President Harjinder Singh Dhami, a delegation of the SGPC was supposed to join the wrestlers’ protest for justice in their support at Jantar Mantar, but due to the forced action of removing the protest by the government on Sunday, this programme was postponed for now.

He said the SGPC stands firmly with these women wrestlers who are fighting for their rights and will give them full support in whatever programme is made.

Grewal also objected to this point that whenever the Sikh community stands with those who fight for human rights following its history and traditions, a negative narrative is created by some people. Sikhs have always made sacrifices to protect the country and the Sikhs do not need to learn patriotism from anyone.

Meanwhile, SGPC’s executive member Gurinder Kaur Bholuwal said it was unfortunate that the girls, who shined the name of the country by winning medals in sports, were being harassed.

She said instead of listening to these girls, they were dragged on the streets by the government. The SGPC will always stand firm with these girls against any injustice, she added.

20230530-091005