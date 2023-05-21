The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has come out to support the protest by Olympian wrestlers at Jantar Mantar in Delhi.

It said a delegation of the SGPC will meet them soon.

SGPC President Harjinder Singh Dhami told the media that “on one hand the government talks about uplifting the girl child, while on the other the Olympian girls who brighten the country’s name are struggling for justice at the doors of the central government”.

“This matter is related to the honour and dignity of girls, towards which the government should show seriousness and take strict action against the accused person.”

Dhami said the Sikh community “supports these struggling sportswomen representing its history, customs, and traditions. Soon a delegation will be sent to Delhi by SGPC to meet these players”.

The SGPC chief warned those who run anti-Sikh narratives and hate on social media, saying they will not be spared anymore.

Dhami said, among others, a decision was also taken at the SGPC executive committee meeting that many social media platforms and accounts are continuously spreading false and hateful propaganda against Sikhs, on which governments are not cracking down. “By identifying many such accounts, the SGPC has also filed complaints to the police administration.”

He said now this matter will be taken up with the Government of India along with the evidence and if no action is taken then the matter will be taken to the court.

Dhami also criticized the carelessness of the government on the incidents of ‘beadbi’ (sacrilege) and violation of ‘maryada’ (conduct) of Gurdwara Sahibs in Punjab.

He said it is a matter of concern that the courage of those who play with religious sentiments in Punjab is constantly increasing. “The Punjab government is not taking it seriously.”

He said the SGPC expressed deep concern over this issue and decided to take up the matter with the Union Ministry of Home Affairs. He said strict laws should be constituted against those who hurt religious sentiments and exemplary punishment should be given to them in time.

He also appealed to the gurdwara management committees and ‘sangat’ to ensure vigilance inside the gurdwaras at all times.

He said the SGPC has formed committees regarding the ongoing matters of Gurdwara Guru Dongmar Sahib, Sikkim and Gurdwara Tapasthan Guru Nanak Dev, Mechuka, Arunachal Pradesh, which will soon hold discussion with the governments concerned.

He also said both these cases are related to Buddhists, so the delegation will also meet the Dalai Lama.

Talking about the release of the Bandi Singhs (Sikh prisoners), he said the SGPC has filled about 26 lakh proformas which will soon be sent to the President of India through the Governor of Punjab.

