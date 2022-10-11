INDIA

SGPC to establish International Sikh Advisory Board

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has decided to establish the ‘International Sikh Advisory Board’, which will comprise Sikh representatives from different countries.

The board will make efforts to resolve issues and grievances of Sikhs living in foreign countries and support the local Gurdwara management committees in activities of ‘Dharam Prachar’ (preaching of the Sikh faith).

This decision was taken in the SGPC’s Executive Committee (EC) meeting held here in Amritsar under the leadership of SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami. During the meeting, an approval was also given to establish sub-offices of SGPC in different countries.

Talking to mediapersons, Dhami said Sikhs were living across the world and this trend was accelerating. In view of this, the SGPC had decided to establish an International Sikh Advisory Board for better follow-up of Sikh issues worldwide.

