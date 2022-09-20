INDIA

SGPC to file review petition after SC upholds 2014 Haryana law on gurdwaras

NewsWire
0
0

The executive committee of Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has said that it will file a review petition after the Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld the constitutional validity of the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara (Management) Act, 2014, allowing the formation of a separate committee other than the SGPC to manage the affairs of gurdwaras in the state.

A top court bench of justices Hemant Gupta and Vikram Nath said: “The affairs of the religious minority in the state, i.e., Sikhs, is left in the hands of Sikhs alone in the same manner as was under the 1925 Act (Sikh Gurdwaras Act). The Haryana Act also provides for Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Judicial Commission in the same manner as is provided under the 1925 Act.”

After the court verdict, SGPC President Harjinder Singh Dhami presided over a meeting of the executive committee at Sri Guru Ramdas Medical College in Amritsar.

Talking to mediapersons after the meeting, Dhami said a consensus has been reached to file a review petition in the case of validity to Haryana Sikh Gurdwara (Management) Act, 2014, by the Supreme Court, for which the officials of SGPC have been deputed in Delhi.

Dhami said the next legal action will be taken as per the opinion of senior lawyers after examining the SC order.

Notably, the SC in its judgment upheld the validity of Haryana Sikh Gurdwara (Management) Act, 2014 and dismissed the petitions filed by the SGPC challenging the existence of the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee.

The then Haryana government under Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda had passed the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara (Management) Act in 2014, creating a separate juristic entity for the management of historical gurdwaras in the state.

20220920-200403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Rahul Gandhi to visit Osmania University despite no permission

    Equity indices a tad down in early trade

    Odisha vigilance traps three govt officials in a day

    TN: Rejuvenation of Pandeswaram lake to conclude by October