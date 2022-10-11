The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) will hold the main event of the centenary of Saka Panja Sahib at Gurdwara Panja Sahib in Pakistan on October 30, while in Amritsar, events will be held on October 26 and 27.

After holding a meeting of the Executive Committee of SGPC, its president Harjinder Singh Dhami said after visiting Pakistan, the SGPC delegation had scheduled the outline of centenary events in discussion with representatives of Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC) and Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB), under which, the centenary would be marked in a memorable manner.

“In the main event at Gurdwara Sri Panja Sahib, Pakistan’s famous dhadi raagis groups will be deputed and a big Amrit Sanchar (initiation ceremony) will also be held,” said Dhami, adding that for participating in centenary events, a ‘jatha’ of about 200 people of SGPC would go to Pakistan and the process had been initiated for the same.

He said that Kirtan Darbar would also be organised at the railway station in Hasan Abdal, Pakistan, where the massacre took place in 1922.

He said that the events to be held in Amritsar would be completed earlier.

“Here in Amritsar, a two-day event will be held at Gurdwara Manji Sahib Diwan Hall on October 26 and 27. Under these events, a group of 100 students of Sikh Missionary Colleges will perform Gurbani Kirtan with string instruments. The main event will be organised on October 27, in which prominent Panthic personalities would participate,” said the SGPC president.

