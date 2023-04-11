INDIA

SGPGI docs rejoin girl’s severed arm from shoulder

NewsWire
0
0

In a miracle of sorts, doctors at the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) in Lucknow have rejoined the arm of a 10-year-old girl which was severed from the shoulder.

The right arm of the child living in Nigoha area was completely severed on February 23 after getting stuck in an oil expeller machine.

Without wasting any time, the girl’s father Ved Prakash picked up his daughter and her arm and rushed to the SGPGIMS’ Apex Trauma Centre, where a team from the plastic and orthopaedic surgery departments began treatment.

After necessary tests, she was immediately shifted to the operation theatre and preparation began to join the severed hand.

The complicated surgery lasted four hours.

Sharing details, faculty, plastic surgery, Dr Ankur Bhatnagar said: “Thresher injuries are common in India and they are managed at various centres. But what makes this case different is the way we dealt with it. The time taken in decision-making to carry out the surgery was less than 30 minutes.

“Then, two teams started working simultaneously on two ends — while plastic surgeons took to reconstruction, the ortho team took charge of shoulder bone. The procedure was finished in four hours. The postoperative management of the case was also done remarkably which is crucial to wade away secondary infections that attack a patient after the procedure.”

Faculty, orthopaedics, Dr Kumar Keshav said: “As on date, the girl’s entire limb has been saved and the team is preparing to undertake her bone fixation and nerve reconstruction surgery.”

Dean Dr S.P. Ambesh pointed out that the girl’s case was the first of its kind at their centre.

“The window of opportunity in such cases is very limited but timely action can help in checking loss of limb in many cases,” he said.

20230411-085002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    WPL 2023: Mcgrath, Harris and bowlers star in UP Warriorz’s thrilling...

    India logs 1,300 new Covid infections, 3 deaths

    Tata Motors to supply 921 electric buses to BMTC

    IPL 2022: Umesh pleased with his performance, thanks coach and captain...