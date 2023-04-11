In a miracle of sorts, doctors at the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) in Lucknow have rejoined the arm of a 10-year-old girl which was severed from the shoulder.

The right arm of the child living in Nigoha area was completely severed on February 23 after getting stuck in an oil expeller machine.

Without wasting any time, the girl’s father Ved Prakash picked up his daughter and her arm and rushed to the SGPGIMS’ Apex Trauma Centre, where a team from the plastic and orthopaedic surgery departments began treatment.

After necessary tests, she was immediately shifted to the operation theatre and preparation began to join the severed hand.

The complicated surgery lasted four hours.

Sharing details, faculty, plastic surgery, Dr Ankur Bhatnagar said: “Thresher injuries are common in India and they are managed at various centres. But what makes this case different is the way we dealt with it. The time taken in decision-making to carry out the surgery was less than 30 minutes.

“Then, two teams started working simultaneously on two ends — while plastic surgeons took to reconstruction, the ortho team took charge of shoulder bone. The procedure was finished in four hours. The postoperative management of the case was also done remarkably which is crucial to wade away secondary infections that attack a patient after the procedure.”

Faculty, orthopaedics, Dr Kumar Keshav said: “As on date, the girl’s entire limb has been saved and the team is preparing to undertake her bone fixation and nerve reconstruction surgery.”

Dean Dr S.P. Ambesh pointed out that the girl’s case was the first of its kind at their centre.

“The window of opportunity in such cases is very limited but timely action can help in checking loss of limb in many cases,” he said.

20230411-085002