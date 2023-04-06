ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘Shaakuntalam’ trailer boasts of stunning visuals

NewsWire
0
0

The second trailer of the upcoming film ‘Shaakuntalam’ was unveiled here on Thursday. The trailer, which is 1 minute and 34 seconds in length, promises a visual treat and features Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Dev Mohan.

The film tells the story of epic love story of Shakuntala and King Dushyant from Mahabharata, portrayed by Samantha and Dev Mohan.

The film is based on Kalidasa’s Sanskrit play ‘Abhijnana Shakuntalam’.

The film has been written and directed by Gunasekhar and presented by Dil Raju under Sri Venkateswara Creations in collaboration with Gunaa Teamworks.

Produced by Neelima Guna, the movie will release on April 14 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada in 3D format.

20230406-211803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘The Empire’ character helped Drashti Dhami break gender biases

    Brad shockingly compared one of his children with Angelina to ‘Columbine...

    Aamir Khan’s sister Nikhat Khan opens up on ‘Banni Chow Home...

    ‘Stranger Things’ ‘fanboy’ Varun Dhawan flaunts favourite show merchandise