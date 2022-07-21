Bollywood’s power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will soon be walking the ramp and be showstoppers for Manish Malhotra’s Mijwan Couture Fashion Show, which is being hosted by Shabana Azmi for her NGO Mijwan Welfare Society.

In a recent interview, the veteran actor spoke about Deepika and Ranveer and how the two of them represent, “glamour, power and courage”. She also shared that the upcoming Mijwan show featuring the couple as showstoppers will be their “grandest event to date”

Over the last several years, many of B-Town’s biggest celebrities like Shahrukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor and Sonakshi Sinha have walked the ramp for Manish Malhotra at the Mijwan fashion show.

The show is making a comeback after three years because of the Covid-19 pandemic and this year’s event on July 29 will see several celebrity guests like Karan Johar, Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar, Vidya Balan, Nandita Das and Dia Mirza.

Speaking to Mid-Day for an interview, Shabana Azmi was all praises for showstoppers Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. She said, “Deepika is sensitive to the cause of empowering women and the girl child. Individually and together, they represent glamour, power and courage.”

Deepika had previously walked the ramp for the Mijwan Couture Fashion Show in 2018. At the time, Deepika wore an embellished stunning lehenga and Ranbir sported a dapper looking black sherwani.

Shabana Azmi added that she was glad that Ranveer was the showstopper this time and this will be the first time that the couple will be walking the ramp together.

Shabana added, “When I requested him to be our showstopper, he said yes in an instant. He had walked for our third fashion show at the start of his career, and today, he is a big star. Ranveer epitomises the fledgling steps we took when we first started, only to become a brand that is recognised internationally.” Shabana added that this year Manish Malhotra’s collection will be “white-only”. In his previous show, three years ago Malhotra showcased chikankari handwork of artisans of Mijwan.