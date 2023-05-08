ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Shabana Azmi slams those seeking ban on ‘The Kerala Story’

Veteran star Shabana Azmi has shown her support to the latest released film ‘The Kerala Story’ starring Adah Sharma as the movie is currently in a soup due to controversies.

Shabana on Monday tweeted that those who want to ban the film are “as wrong as those who wanted to ban” the Aamir Khan-starrer ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ last year.

She tweeted: “Those who speak of banning #The Kerala Story are as wrong as those who wanted to ban Aamir Khan’s #Laal Singh Chaadha. Once a film has been passed by the Central Board of Film Certification, nobody has the right to become an extra constitutional authority.”

‘The Kerala Story’ got in trouble after the film’s trailer claimed that 32,000 girls from the state went missing and later joined ISIS, the terrorist group. Last year, ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ too faced troubles as a section of people on social media platforms started the aboycott Bollywood’ trend for the film.

In ‘The Kerala Story’, actress Adah Sharma is playing the role of Fathima Ba, a Hindu Malayali nurse, who is among the 32,000 women who went missing from Kerala and were then recruited to the ISIS (Islamic State of Iraq and Syria) after being forced to convert to Islam.

‘The Kerala Story’ has been written and directed by Sudipto Sen and stars Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Siddhi Idnani and Sonia Balani.

