Popular 1980s singer Shabbir Kumar, who sang some memorable tracks in movies such as ‘Betaab’, ‘Coolie’, ‘Mard’ and ‘Woh 7 Din’, recalled his first meeting with legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar and getting an opportunity to sing with her.

Shabbir said: “I was recording for Pancham da (R.D. Burman) for the film ‘Betaab’ and that was when I got an opportunity to sing with didi (Lata Mangeshkar). You can say it was one of the biggest achievements of my life.

“In the beginning, I didn’t even know that I was going to sing a duet with Lata didi, it was Pancham da who broke the news to me later, just before recording the song.”

He added: “I was shocked that how can someone so legendary get ready to sing with me without taking any auditions or voice tests because if I was in her place, I would have definitely not sung with a newcomer rather I would have auditioned somebody first,” he added.

Shabbir continued to share his experience of singing with ‘Queen of Melody’ and remembered how he was mesmerised by her voice.

He said: “Without any test or anything I was there with her recording the song ‘Baadal Yuu Garajataa Hai’, and I was completely lost in didi’s voice that I messed up my lines repeatedly. Lata didi sensed that I was being nervous, so she asked Pancham da to take a break and then offered me to have tea with her, and I said ‘yes’ immediately.

“She started initiating normal conversations with me about my house, my family, etc to make me feel comfortable. Gradually I opened up and started feeling more relaxed around her, and then we went up to record the song.”

On ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’, Shabbir sang ‘Parbaton Se Aaj Mein Takra Gaya’ while Altaf Raja and Suneeta Rao sang ‘Tum To Thehre Pardesi’ and ‘Pari Hoon Main’. Shweta Shetty sang her iconic track ‘Deewane To Deewane Hain’.

