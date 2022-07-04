South Africa’s Shabnim Ismail and Marizanne Kapp, and Nat Sciver of England were on Monday announced by the International Cricket Council (ICC) as nominees for the ICC Women’s Player of the Month for June 2022.

Shabnim Ismail, the South African veteran was shortlisted Ireland’s batters during much of June as she claimed a total of 11 wickets from a one-sided three-match ODI series in Dublin. Ismail picked up 3/16 and the Player of the Match award in the opening game of the series and then backed that up with another three-wicket haul in the second match.

But it was in the third and final game of the series that the fiery right-armer really stood out as she claimed a second career five-wicket haul in one-day cricket and astonishing figures of 5/8 in another dominant individual performance.

It was no surprise that South Africa swept the series 3-0 and that Ismail deservedly claimed the Player of the Series award.

Marizanne Kapp came up with some spirited performance in the re-ball contest against England in Taunton.

The multi-talented 32-year-old shone brightest with the bat during the one-off Test. Kapp scored 150 of South Africa’s 284 during the first innings, remaining steady throughout while her teammates fell around her to produce one of the best knocks seen in Women’s Test cricket.

But it wasn’t just in the first innings that Kapp stood out as the stylish right-hander performed with similar aplomb during the second innings with an unbeaten 43 to ensure the Proteas held on for a well-deserved draw in what was a rain-affected contest.

The England right-hander Nat Sciver, who scored her maiden Test century with a brilliant unbeaten 169 in the same match.

Sciver, who forged her name as a big game player with an excellent century in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup final against Australia earlier this year, batted sensibly throughout to help give England the upper hand in the four-day clash.

South Africa were on top when debutant Alice Davidson-Richards joined Sciver at the crease midway through the second day and the score sitting precariously at 121/5, but the pair put on 207 for the sixth wicket to put the hosts firmly in control.

Sciver was immovable at the crease during her 263-ball stay, finishing her innings with 21 boundaries in what was a standout individual performance.

To top things off, Sciver also chipped in with the valuable wicket of Lara Goodall on the opening day of the clash and was duly awarded the Player of the Match for her all-round efforts.

20220704-180005