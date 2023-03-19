Former Chief Minister B.S Yediyurappa’s son B.Y. Vijayendra has come into the limelight again in the ruling BJP circles in Karnataka ahead of the assembly polls.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has appealed that the people of Shikaripura assembly constituency should extend their support to Vijayendra like they supported his father Yediyurappa, confirming the party’s decision to give the ticket to him.

The development is being observed closely by political circles in the state, especially senior BJP leaders, who do not wish to see him emerging as the leader of the Lingayat community. The statement of Bommai has also caused heartburn among scores of enemies of Yediyurappa within the party.

Vijayendra hogged the limelight at the time of by-elections, in which he managed to open the account of the BJP in K.R. Pet and Sira constituencies where the BJP had never won. His efforts were appreciated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Vijayendra went on to become the shadow CM to his father and is alleged to have taken full control of handling things for him. After this BJP MLAs came out in the open and issued statements against Vijayendra and also attacked Yediyurappa.

Bharatiya Janata Party MLAs Basabagouda Patil Yatnal, Arvind Bellad, C.P. Yogeshwar and others made a series of trips to New Delhi and complained against Vijayendra. Finally, after Yediyurappa stepped down, this camp celebrated.

Their happiness was shortlived as Yediyurappa ensured that Basavaraj Bommai became the CM and Yatnal and Arvind Bellad were not included in the cabinet. C.P. Yogeshwar, who was the minister in the term of Yediyurappa, was excluded from the cabinet.

Yediyurappa has sent a strong signal to his opponents. Later, Yediyurappa’s attempts to conduct a state tour were stalled by the party. The fear was that Yediyurappa will project Vijayendra as a community leader and compel the party to give him a prominent position.

His opponents ensured that Yediyurappa’s plan to go on a tour was nixed and his attempts to get Vijayendra into the cabinet were thwarted. The party also refused to give a MLC ticket to Vijayendra.

Now at a time when the rival camp was heaving a sigh of relief, the high command has started giving prominence to Yediyurappa again. Party sources say he is most interested in his son’s political career.

Opponents suspect that Yediyurappa will put his weight behind his son and help him to emerge as a force in the state. Vijayendra has a decent following and has been touring the state.

Recently, his statements warned leaders within the party to be cautious while talking about his father and they will repent if they continue to do so. He has also challenged these leaders whether anyone has the capability to assure they will bring the BJP to power in Karnataka like his father.

It is to be seen how the party is going to treat Vijayendra in the coming days.

20230319-135405