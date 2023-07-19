The government has appointed Intelligence Bureau Special Director Shafi Ahsan Rizvi as the advisor of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

The Department of Personnel and Training said: “The appointments committee of the Cabinet has approved the proposal of the Ministry of Home Affairs for the curtailment in present tenure of Shafi Ahsan Rizvi, IPS (UK:1989) ‘Hardcore’ officer of IB presently working as Special Director, IB and his appointment as Advisor, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) from the date of assumption of charge of the post and upto January 31, 2026 or until further orders, whichever is earlier, by temporarily upgrading the post from level 14 to level 16, as a measure personal to the officer.”

Rizvi is a 1989 batch IPS officer of the Uttarakhand cadre.

2023071941646