Shagun Pandey: I have always been a music enthusiast and singing makes me happy

‘Meet’ actor Shagun Pandey talked about his interest in singing since childhood and how he had a jam session with the cast of the show that became entertaining not only for him but also for everyone on the sets.

He shared: “I have always been a music enthusiast and singing makes me happy. Recently, on the sets of ‘Meet’, I performed a couple of songs for the entire cast and crew, and they loved it. It was a long day for everyone and because I had some time off, I decided to cheer them all up by singing a couple of songs.”

Shagun acted in several TV shows such as ‘Tujhse Hai Raabta’, ‘Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye’, ‘Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya’, ‘Shubharambh’, and also participated in reality shows like ‘Splitsvilla 11’.

He added that amidst a busy shooting schedule such light moments are quite necessary to refresh yourself and others as well.

“Just how one thing leads to another, in our case I sing, and then it becomes quite a jamming session where everyone starts singing along and it is indeed a stressbuster amidst a hectic schedule. Since my childhood, I have loved singing, so I am truly enjoying these break-time singing sessions nowadays,” he said.

‘Meet’ airs on Zee TV.

20221229-181806

